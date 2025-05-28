New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Pine Lodge Gardens Tea Room And Farm Shop at The Courtyard Tea Shoppe, Pine Lodge Gardens, Cuddra, St Austell; rated on May 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Terrys Tasties at Westbound A38 (Clicker Layby), Liskeard Road, Horningtops, Liskeard; rated on May 6