Cornwall's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm January 13 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm May 12 to 6am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton to Carland - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion eastbound, via A3075, B3285, B3288, re-join A30, diversion westbound, via B3288, B3285, A3075, re-join A30.
• A38, from 8pm February 25 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm May 27 to 5am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30, both directions, St Earth to Newtown - 2-way signals for drainage.
• A30, from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Longrock, lane closure for structure inspection.
• A38, from 8pm May 28 to 4am May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Moorswater entry slip closure for emergency barrier repairs, diversion via - B3254, A390 and rejoin A38.
• A30, from 9pm May 28 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bolventor to Temple - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm May 29 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton Cross to Avers carriageway closure for urgent horticultural works, diversion via local authority road through Blackwater and A3047 to Tolvaddon.
• A30, from 8pm June 2 to 4am June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Temple to Four Winds - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Temple westbound, entry Slip closure for Safety fence and barrier works, diversion - A30 eastbound to Bolventor and return.
• A30, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion via Avers.
• A30, from 8pm June 5 to midnight, June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Bodmin to Bodmin - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop - lane closure for horticulture works.
• A30, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton to Mitchell - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion eastbound, via A3075, A392, A3058 to re-join A30 at Summer Court or via A3076 to Mitchell. Westbound, diversion, same in reverse.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.