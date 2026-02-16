As part of his new government strategy, we will recruit and retain more carers, modernise support, and cut bureaucracy so fostering can fit alongside everyday family life. The strategy sits alongside the wider Care Aware campaign – which include the following commitments: 10,000 more local authority and third-sector foster places by 2029, backed by £88-million over the next two years to deliver a step-change in fostering; up to £25-million capital funding to create extensions so more foster families can care for groups of brothers and sisters; improve the recruitment and retention of foster carers by shifting fostering services into specialised regional hubs with stretching targets and backed by £12.8-million of additional investment; a national recruitment campaign and new digital tools to improve the applicant journey for those considering fostering; an innovation programme (at least £12.4-million) to trial and scale new fostering models; boosting support and retention: a higher bar for the training and support available, stronger peer networks; fairer handling of allegations, including expectation of continued financial support during investigations; a new rulebook so carers can make everyday decisions and be fully involved in decisions about the children they are looking after.