ONE of the Prime Minister’s ambitions is for two thirds of young people to be in higher or further education or in an apprenticeship.
Apprenticeships are traditionally the best way for young people to access and learn new skills while also earning a wage. During National Apprenticeship Week is a good time to reflect on the opportunities they can open up.
Last weekend, I attended the Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards, which was also celebrating its tenth anniversary. There are some diverse apprenticeships across the constituency, from Marine Engineering at A&P, to boatbuilding at Pendennis Shipyard, hair and beauty or a nursing apprenticeship with Truro College. These apprenticeships offer clear pathways straight into work. The employers who train and mentor apprentices are instrumental to their success.
From April, the government will remove small and medium sized businesses from employer contributions when hiring apprentices under 25. That means they won’t need to cover any of the training costs for those apprentices. Hopefully making it easier to be able to afford to take someone on and train them.
Unfortunately, lots of young people are finishing school without a clear route into work; this needs to change. In October 2025, there were 335 young people in Truro and Falmouth who were claiming unemployment-related benefits. That’s no good for them, their future, or the future of Cornwall’s economy.
Education should lead us to decent and rewarding jobs, and that is something this Labour government strongly believes in. We are doing lots to help young people who want to gain skills and find a career pathway. Hopefully, our new Youth Guarantee will get young people in Cornwall working and enjoying it at the same time.
Significant investment is being made to support young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET). Those who are between 16 and 24 on Universal Credit will be able to access thousands of new training or workplace opportunities in all sorts of sectors, including construction, health and social care and hospitality. Youth Hubs will be expanded to every local area, and a new Youth Guarantee Gateway will give dedicated sessions and support to almost 900,000 young people on Universal Credit.
The Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards were really positive. So many young people had overcome personal challenges, gained new skills and moved on in their lives. They had also gained huge amounts of confidence. Tomorrow I am going to meet apprentices from the docks who will be helping do up Falmouth Primary School’s new breakfast club building.
Apprenticeships can give individuals purpose and direction. Some people far prefer it to sitting in a classroom which doesn’t suit everyone. The government has now changed the rules so that if you are over 19 and don’t have GCSE English or Maths that is no barrier to doing an apprenticeship. That requirement has previously put people off. Apprenticeship starts, participation and achievement rates have all increased last year, in Truro and Falmouth alone. Every young person deserves support to follow the path that’s right for them.
