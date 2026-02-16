Apprenticeships can give individuals purpose and direction. Some people far prefer it to sitting in a classroom which doesn’t suit everyone. The government has now changed the rules so that if you are over 19 and don’t have GCSE English or Maths that is no barrier to doing an apprenticeship. That requirement has previously put people off. Apprenticeship starts, participation and achievement rates have all increased last year, in Truro and Falmouth alone. Every young person deserves support to follow the path that’s right for them.