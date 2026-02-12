OUR tour of exploration around Cornwall today brings us to the coastal villages of Kingsand and Cawsand to the south of Mount Edgcumbe Country Park as the Cornish Times website serialises the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County.
The journey offers something for everyone, from popular beaches, wild moorland, storm-beaten cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and visitor attractions.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: “The tour of exploration starts at Cremyll in the south east of the county and then follows the superb south coast along to magnificent Land’s End before tracing the impressive north coast to the Bude area. From there, the journey continues southwards down the beautiful border area with Devon, before taking in more fantastic locations across the county.”
Today the focus is on the picture perfect twin villages of Kingsand and Cawsand which sit on the western shore of Plymouth Sound in a quiet corner of the Rame Peninsula.
You can walk to the villages on the coast path through Mount Edgcumbe Country Park. It’s quite a hike from Cremyll but it’s definitely worth it. Alternatively, of course, you can drive to the villages, with the best place to park being the car park at the back of Cawsand.
From there, you can walk through the narrow streets to the beaches at both Cawsand and Kingsand. In the past, smuggling took place in these isolated communities. Today, the villages attract holidaymakers rather than smugglers and, on a sunny day in the summer, when gazing out at the blue sea, you could be forgiven for thinking you were in the Mediterranean!
To the south of Kingsand and Cawsand are Rame Head and Whitsand Bay (which we will visit next time).
• Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew's author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.