It’s increasingly clear that even the left and centrists cannot muster such resource. Is it for lack of support? The fact that 74 per cent of people don’t plan to vote Reform suggests otherwise. But this playbook has been carefully honed and disseminated by digital organisers internationally. With 10 per cent of political donations coming from unknown sources, and Musk's X paying huge, disproportionate fees to hard-right politicians for their content, they have the financial resources. A healthy dose of amygdala reactivity set against the left's undying penchant for self-loathing can go an awfully long way. Above all, however, and dare I suggest - bots and people with too much time on their hands.