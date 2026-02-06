On the subject of health and dentistry, I met this week with the leaders of Cornwall’s Integrated Care Board to push forward next steps on the severe NHS dental crisis North Cornwall faces. Our meeting covered practical, concrete ways to address the lack of NHS appointments here, which I am sad to say remains one of the worst-affected areas in the country. I raised our recent proposals to pilot a dental teaching clinic in Wadebridge, and reiterated the huge local support behind this campaign. Our petition has now passed over 1,500 signatures, so thanks again to everyone who has signed and shared. Keep an eye on my social media for updates.