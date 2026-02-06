UP in Parliament this week, I took part in a debate on the future of the Tamar Bridge.
I made the case that with the right devolution deal for Cornwall, and of course a fair share of the national roads budget, we could abolish the toll cost altogether.
I pointed out that many of my constituents rely on the bridge to access hospitals and work in Plymouth, with little in the way of public transport alternatives. Scrapping the toll would cost around £15-million a year, while Cornwall’s share of the strategic roads network funding is estimated at £95-million annually. With the right deal, we can deliver much fairer transport for Cornwall and its communities.
And that argument carries over to local car parks too, with the council’s consultation on proposed changes to car parks, including on the Camel Trail and at Kit Hill, now closed. Now it is down to the council to listen to the strength of feeling that’s been expressed, and make sure our concerns are properly addressed and acted on.
On the subject of health and dentistry, I met this week with the leaders of Cornwall’s Integrated Care Board to push forward next steps on the severe NHS dental crisis North Cornwall faces. Our meeting covered practical, concrete ways to address the lack of NHS appointments here, which I am sad to say remains one of the worst-affected areas in the country. I raised our recent proposals to pilot a dental teaching clinic in Wadebridge, and reiterated the huge local support behind this campaign. Our petition has now passed over 1,500 signatures, so thanks again to everyone who has signed and shared. Keep an eye on my social media for updates.
Also in Westminster this week I chaired the latest session of the ‘Dairy All Party Parliamentary Group’. I’m proud to be standing up for dairy farmers in North Cornwall who are facing huge pressures, including rising costs and current milk market volatility. We were joined by industry and NFU representatives.
Alongside this, I took part in an important debate on the treatment of animals used in scientific research. In my speech I made the case for phasing out animal testing altogether wherever possible.
Meanwhile, alongside MP Andrew George and Cornwall Council leader Leigh Frost, I’ve written to the local government minister to urge urgent corrections to the council’s funding settlement. As outlined in our letter, the current projections include unrealistic assumptions about second homes income, leaving a dangerous shortfall of around £45-million, more than initially expected. That shortfall puts key local services at risk, and must be fixed ASAP.
Finally, I spoke in national media this week to call for a full inquiry into Peter Mandelson’s conduct. His decision to leak incredibly sensitive information to a convicted child sex offender is deeply disturbing. Reform of the House of Lords is (quite clearly) long overdue, and it has once again proven itself to be totally unaccountable. A long and complex process to remove peers is unacceptable.
