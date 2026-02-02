The new laws will stop water companies' self-reporting on pollution, and introduce open monitoring, with publicly available data on sewage discharges and water quality. South West Water’s ‘Turning the Tide’ programme has already started by digging up Gylly carpark to put a storm overflow tank in which should reduce pollution incidents between Gyllyngvase and Swanpool by up to 95 per cent. Farming runoff, another issue for Cornwall’s waters, will be tackled through clearer national rules, increased inspections, and support for farmers.