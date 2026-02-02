I’ve long campaigned for better regulation of property management companies. Property management is about the maintenance of basic communal infrastructure, but for big players like FirstPort – that were hauled infront of the Housing Minister, and a committee of MPs last year – it’s a license to print free money. Before Christmas I met with TPI - a professional body for residential property managers in England, Scotland, and Wales – who have also called for better regulation within the sector. It is apparent to me that the only way to tackle the issues plaguing the sector – rogue landlords, extortionate service charges, terrible service – is for the government to introduce a proper regulator. A regulator for the sector has the potential to protect residents, increase transparency, and be pro-growth: Leading to a better-functioning market and clearer standards, rather than more bureaucracy.