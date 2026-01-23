MY first eight months as a Reform UK Cornwall councillor have been incredibly busy and rewarding. I’ve been thrown into so many different aspects of the job, all with the same aim: serving the people of St Mewan and Grampound as best I can. I’m thoroughly enjoying the role and genuinely excited about the challenges and opportunities that 2026 will bring.
Last year brought some particularly meaningful moments, especially on Remembrance Day when I laid a wreath on behalf of the community.
One of my early actions was holding my first surgery in Trewoon. I had some excellent conversations with residents. One long-standing issue was fly-tipping in a particular spot. I’m pleased to report that we’ve now got clear signs up there, which should help deter it.
More recently, I've been out speaking with residents in the Tregorrick area on the outskirts of St Austell about their worries surrounding the proposed housing development at Gewans Farm. The proposal is still at the pre-application stage, so we’re keeping a close eye on it and making sure local voices are heard loud and clear.
I was also fortunate to visit the Merlin Neuro Therapy Centre. What an impressive place! They offer vital support for people living with neurological conditions and neurodiversities, both adults and children.
I've just completed training on planning appeals, and there’s plenty more on the horizon – I’m looking forward to building on that knowledge to make sure decisions in our area are fair and well-informed.
Above all, though, what I enjoy most is getting out and meeting my constituents. Whether it’s at a surgery, a community event or just chatting on the doorstep, those conversations are the heart of the job.
Thank you to everyone who’s taken the time to share their thoughts – it really does make a difference. Here’s to a productive 2026 for all of us.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.