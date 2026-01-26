The main accusation is that the government was somehow failing our veterans. This is plainly not true and it’s a shame that opposition parties have once again broken the traditional Parliamentary consensus on Northern Ireland. But let me explain why the government simply had to repeal the legislation: put simply, the legislation that the Conservatives passed was bad legislation and did not stand up in court. It gave veterans a false sense of security and did not protect them. So, we’re replacing it with legislation that legally protects veterans, as well as ensuring closure for the 256 Forces families whose loved ones were killed by terrorists.