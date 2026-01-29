THE Cornish Times website is serialising the travel book, Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County, which takes you on a lovely tour of exploration. There's something for everyone along the way, from surfy beaches, wild moors, soaring cliffs and scenic rivers to historic towns, pretty villages, mining relics and tourist attractions.
Journalist Andrew Townsend, the author of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!, says: “I know Cornwall well but I still discovered new locations to visit while researching for the publication.
“Starting in the south east of the county, the tour follows the superb south coast along to Land's End and then the rugged north coast to the Bude area. From there, the journey continues southwards down the beautiful border area with Devon, before taking in more fantastic locations across the county.”
The journey starts at Cremyll, one of the historic entry points into Cornwall from the rest of Britain.
Cremyll is a lovely gateway to Cornwall. The small village is located beside the mighty River Tamar just before it meets the sea.
You can reach the village by road but an even more inspiring approach is achieved on the water. The Cremyll Ferry crosses the wide expanse of the Tamar from Admiral's Hard at Stonehouse in Plymouth. The journey will blow the cobwebs away as you take in views of the waterfront and the surrounding countryside.
When in Cremyll, you can sit on the shore and watch the world go by. There's always something happening on the river, be it a warship edging towards Devonport Dockyard, a yacht slipping out to sea or a river cruise enjoying the sights.
Plus Cremyll is right next to the entrance to the marvellous Mount Edgcumbe Country Park (to be featured next time).
• Andrew Townsend is a journalist and writer. He has an in-depth knowledge of Cornwall having worked in the county for many years. More details of Cornwall Favourites For One And All!: A Quick Guide To Good Places To Visit Across The County can be found via this link to Andrew's author page on Amazon - https://bit.ly/AndrewTownsendAuthor
