A CORNISH charity has announced that it has reached its £50,000 fundraising target to buy three new pieces of therapy equipment.
The Merlin Neuro Therapy Centre is celebrating that its Every Step Counts Appeal, which was launched in December, has raised £51,562.
A spokesperson for the centre, in Hewas Water, near St Austell, said: “Thanks to a remarkable community effort, including individual fundraising, successful funding applications and a generous donation from the Mid Cornwall MS Society, the centre has now welcomed two Thera-Trainer specialist exercise bikes and a new anti-gravity treadmill (AGT). The previous AGT had become outdated, with parts no longer available.
“This equipment can play a vital role in rehabilitation for individuals living with neurological conditions. One of those individuals is 51-year-old kickboxer Barry Plechowicz who began using the centre in 2017 after his MS diagnosis. Following a heart attack in 2019, Barry relied heavily on the AGT to safely rebuild his strength and cardiovascular fitness without over-exerting his heart. Over time, he lost four stone and saw significant improvements in his health.”
Barry said: “I couldn’t have done it without the guidance of the team at the Merlin Centre and the equipment available to me.”
Supporters and funders of the appeal were invited to the centre, which helps people living with a long-term neurological condition and/or those who are neuro-diverse, to celebrate the official unveiling of the new equipment.
Sammy Thompson, from the centre, said: “The success of this campaign is testament to our incredible community of supporters. Thank you to everyone who donated, fundraised and helped spread the word. Your support has allowed us to secure vital new equipment that will benefit our clients for years to come.”
Any ongoing or upcoming fundraising specifically for the appeal will continue to have an impact by helping support service delivery on the new equipment.