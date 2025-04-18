“This equipment can play a vital role in rehabilitation for individuals living with neurological conditions. One of those individuals is 51-year-old kickboxer Barry Plechowicz who began using the centre in 2017 after his MS diagnosis. Following a heart attack in 2019, Barry relied heavily on the AGT to safely rebuild his strength and cardiovascular fitness without over-exerting his heart. Over time, he lost four stone and saw significant improvements in his health.”