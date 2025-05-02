ST JAMES' Church in Torpoint was filled with pride and tradition as Reverend Jo Northey and her team welcomed members of the scouting community from across South East Cornwall for a special service honouring St George, the patron saint of scouting, as well as celebrating a century of scouting in the town.
Scouts, leaders, supporters and dignitaries gathered to mark the occasion, reflecting on the enduring values of service, courage and community.
Before the service, both past and present members participated in a parade through the town. Unit flags, the Union Jack, plus the flags of St George and St Piran, were all proudly display at the parade, which was led by the Torpoint Sea Cadets Drum Corps.
Reverend Northey spoke of the importance of unity and resilience, drawing parallels between the challenges faced by St George and those encountered by scouts throughout their journey. She emphasised the role of scouting in fostering leadership and a sense of responsibility among youth.
The congregation included beavers, cubs, scouts, explorers and adult leaders, ranging from ages five through to 80. Each of them renewed their promises and learned about the history of scouting and the legend of St George.
Following the service, Torpoint Town Council - who were represented on the day by Mayor, Councillor Gary Davis and his wife Victoria - invited everyone to the council chambers for light refreshments.
Memorabilia from the past 100 years was also on display, along with a photo presentation featuring images donated by members and the Torpoint Archives.
Scouts UK say that by 2025 they will have 547,000 young people within their organisation, made of 487,000 young people aged between 6-18, plus 60,000 Squirrel Scouts. Alongside that, they will have 88,000 frontline adult volunteers and an additional 19,500 young leaders.