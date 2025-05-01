ANGRY local residents in Saltash have hit out at the worsening state of land in and around Carkeel Roundabout, branding it an embarrassing eyesore at what’s supposed to be the proud ‘Gateway to Cornwall’.
Overflowing rubbish, abandoned shopping trolleys, graffiti and unkempt verges have sparked a wave of complaints – with locals taking to social media to express their frustration over the neglected appearance of one of the county’s busiest entry points.
Many say the area creates a poor first impression for visitors entering into Cornwall – and reflects badly on the town itself.
“The whole area is a mess. It’s the gateway to Cornwall and the first thing people see, yet it looks awful. Really doesn’t make Saltash look good,” said one resident.
“The roundabout is also a disgrace, what a welcome to Cornwall,” wrote another.
Back in January of this year, 21 members of the Saltash Environmental Action (SEA) group collected 30 bags of litter, metal plates and springs, plus a shopping basket, during an organised litter pick around the bridge on the Carkeel roundabout.
Formed in 2007, SEA run regular community litter picks around the town, normally spending around two hours picking up litter in various public spaces. Volunteers say they are constantly amazed at the amount of litter they collect in their vision for a cleaner Saltash.
This proactive involvement of a local environmental group underlines the residents’ commitment to improving their surroundings and potentially indicates a desire for more effective official cleaning measures.
However, despite these community-led efforts and previous appeals from Saltash Town Council, the continued complaints suggest that the litter problem at the Carkeel roundabout remains a major concern for locals.
To find out more about the work being carried out by SEA, visit their website at www.seasaltash.org.uk or further information contact [email protected]