RESIDENTS living within a beautiful countryside haven in Cornwall are livid that a proposed 105-acre solar farm could decimate the area, which is near temperate rainforest, ancient woodland and heritage assets.
An opponent said the plan by Elgin Energy is an “Alice in Wonderland situation – it’s out of proportion”.
As well as their fears about industrialisation of the landscape at Lanreath, near between Looe and Lostwithiel, the residents are concerned about the possibility of flooding as many of the hundreds of solar panels will be on steep fields, which are currently used for growing potatoes and, previously, maize. There is currently a single wind turbine within the proposed site.
Elgin Energy has promoted its proposal among the solar industry, with an American website featuring details that “a significant proposal for a large solar farm, covering an expansive area of over 100 acres (42.6 hectares).
Elgin Energy has initiated a request for pre-application advice from Cornwall Council regarding this development, which aims to harness renewable energy and contribute to both local and national sustainability goals.
“This ambitious project is designed to include essential features such as battery storage and various infrastructure enhancements aimed at fostering biodiversity. With an expected export capacity of up to 25 megawatts, the solar farm is set to provide sufficient clean electricity to power approximately 9,700 average households annually. Additionally, it promises a substantial reduction in carbon emissions – around 4,979 tonnes of CO2 each year.
“The developers plan to seek temporary planning permission for the operational lifespan of the solar installation, projected to last up to 50 years. Upon completion of its operational phase, the site is intended to revert fully back to agricultural use.”
Residents in the area had no idea the solar farm was planned until reading about it in the Cornish media. They fear they will be living within a glass and metal prison, and are also concerned about noise and the effect on wildlife in an area which is a haven for bats and buzzards.
Richard Kramer and Gary Williams’ house will be surrounded by the huge solar farm. Richard told us: “Elgin Energy didn’t consult the local community before putting in pre-application advice and whilst it was confidential and removed from the council website, Elgin was happy to press release and inform the international solar farm community of their ‘exciting’ plans on March 18.
“The postcode for their application is our postcode but, having seen their application, they didn’t mention the residents or our home in their application at all – either this was an honest mistake by an international solar company or they were deliberately trying to hoodwink the council.
“Our message to Elgin Energy is that now the local community is aware of their plans, we hope they now appreciate that it will turn our beautiful landscape into an industrial estate and therefore we don’t believe it is worthwhile them continuing with their application.”
The proposal would be built near Bury Down, an Iron Age hill fort believed to originate between 800BC and 43AD, a 400-year-old heritage hedge which runs from Looe to Lostwithiel as well as an adjacent ancient woodland. There is also temperate rainforest at nearby West Muchlarnick, where the “nationally rare” lichen running spider was recently discovered.
Bruce Milburn, whose property sits within the valley where the solar farm would be built, said: “I’m not anti-solar, but this isn’t proportionate to the environment. It will be over-industrialised for the immediate area. It’s massive – it’s too much for here. There will be lots of run-off as there won’t be any crops to stop it.
“When the wind turbine went up, I thought ‘oh God’ but it’s not a problem at all, but this is an Alice in Wonderland situation – it’s just out of proportion, it’s that simple.” His wife Yolande likened it to living within an industrialised Guantanamo Bay.
Gary added: “There are five houses that will be directly affected, but it will be visible from Pelynt. It would be over three-quarters of a mile along the main road.
“We’re all pro green energy and it’s perfectly possible to put solar farms where they’re not seen or heard, or where they’re disturbing people. We went to look for an Elgin one the other day, one that was built a decade ago, and we couldn’t find it. It was there on Google maps and we were driving around. We did find it in the end – that’s the right place for a solar farm, out of the way of people.”
The residents have contacted local councillors, as well as candidates standing in this week’s election with their concerns. Local Labour MP Anna Gelderd has also been contacted, though they have yet to hear back from her.
Elgin Energy have also been contacted for their reaction to the residents’ fears.