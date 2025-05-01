THE picturesque town of Fowey is preparing to welcome some of the biggest names in literature, broadcasting, and politics as the du Maurier Fowey Literary Festival returns with a packed programme from May 9–17.
Now in its 27th year, the nine-day festival has been rebranded to honour Daphne du Maurier, the iconic novelist who once called Fowey her home.
With a fresh name and a dazzling line-up, this year’s event promises a feast of culture, conversation and creativity on Cornwall’s south coast.
Among the headline speakers are renowned children's author Sir Michael Morpurgo, best known for War Horse, who will discuss his latest books Spring and Cobweb on May 10 (4–5pm) and Joanne Harris, the bestselling author of Chocolat, appears on May 15 (6–7pm) to delve into her new prequel, Vianne.
From history and politics to music and memoir, the festival’s non-fiction line-up is equally impressive. Sir Graham Brady, former chair of the influential 1922 Committee, shares insights from his book Kingmaker on May 10 (6–7pm).
On May 12, two political heavyweights take the stage: Alan Johnson discusses his biography of Harold Wilson (6–7pm) followed by Alison Weir, who explores the life of Cardinal Thomas Wolsey (8–9pm).
Festival patron and political commentator Iain Dale will lead a fascinating talk on Margaret Thatcher on May 10 (2–3pm), while Kate Williams uncovers hidden stories about Britain’s royal palaces on May 13 (6–7pm), and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop discusses her new book Lest We Forget on May 11 (6–7pm).
For music lovers, the festival features a vibrant line-up of performances including Mad Dog McCrea (9 May), Company B (14 May), Take a Chance on Us - an ABBA tribute (15 May), and the Gigspanner Trio (11 May), all performing from 8–10pm on their respective dates.
Rounding out the star attractions is broadcaster and Beethoven enthusiast John Suchet, who will reflect on the composer’s enduring impact on 17 May (6–7pm).
“This is a truly special year for us,” said Lynn Goold, Festival Trustee and Chair. “Our Festival Director Brenda Daly has once again curated an outstanding programme. We’re immensely grateful to her and the many volunteers who bring this celebration of the arts to life.
“Fowey’s literary roots run deep, and we’re proud to continue that legacy by bringing such extraordinary talent to our beautiful town.”
With book talks, music gigs, an art trail, and even visits to secret gardens, the du Maurier Fowey Literary Festival offers something for everyone.