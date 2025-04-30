A NEW chief executive has been appointed to St Austell-based housing provider Ocean Housing Group.
Jitinder Takhar joined the housing association this month following the retirement of her predecessor Mark Gardner.
A highly experienced leader, Jitinder brings more than three decades of industry experience and strategic strength to the team at the helm of Ocean Housing Group Ltd.
The group oversees the management of more than 4,500 homes in Cornwall and is a top employer in the county, providing in excess of 240 jobs for local people.
Jitinder began her career at Bristol Churches Housing Association before spending more than a decade in senior leadership roles encompassing Local Spaces, Homes for Lambeth and 13 years as the Executive Director of Spectrum Housing Group.
A fellow of the Chartered Institute of Housing, Jitinder also holds an MBA and has a Master's degree in Sociology.
Her appointment plays a key role in supporting the organisation’s five-year plan to build over a thousand new homes and raise the energy efficiency of their existing properties.
Commenting on her vision for the future, Jitinder said: “I’m energised and excited to be joining Ocean at this time. As a sector we are facing huge challenges but with our boards’ leadership and the staff’s commitment we are determined to give our tenants the best service possible, provide safe and warm homes and contribute to making Cornwall a place where all can thrive.
“I’m bringing my passion, experience, and knowledge, to work with my colleagues and partners to drive our mission forward, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our tenants and stakeholders.”
The leadership change comes alongside the retirement of Jonathon Adlington, former Ocean Housing Group board chair, succeeded by Andie Smith.
Backfilling Andie’s position is Chris Grose who has been promoted to Ocean Housing’s board chair.
Ocean Housing’s Board has also welcomed Lionah Kawonza, associate director project management for Arcadis, and newly co-opted member, Carolyn Andrews who recently retired as executive director of strategy, planning and corporate services for the CIOS Integrated Care Board.
Ocean Housing Group Ltd is the established parent company of the charitable benefit society Ocean Housing Ltd and the quality Cornish development company Gilbert & Goode. Based in St Austell, our group of companies provides jobs for over 240 local people and oversees the management of over 4,500 homes.
A spokesperson added: “We believe everyone deserves a safe, warm, and comfortable place to live, and we’re here to help make that a reality.
“As an award-winning employer of choice, Ocean Group is renowned for our long-standing investment in staff training and development, fostering a culture where our teams flourish.
“We strive for excellence in governance across all our operations, a commitment most recently endorsed by the Regulator of Social Housing’s highest G1 rating. By 2030, we will have added over 1,000 new homes to the Cornish landscape, transforming the communities we serve.”
For more information about this St Austell based company visit their website: www.ocean-group.co.uk