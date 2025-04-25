A HOLIDAY park operator, which has sites in Cornwall, has reported an eight per cent surge in ownership enquiries as buyers are seeking stamp duty-exempt alternatives.
They say this uptake follows the recent changes to stamp duty thresholds for second homes.
The changes, which came into effect on April 1, have seen the zero-rate threshold for main residences drop from £250,000 to £125,000, with corresponding increases in stamp duty for second home purchases. For those who already own a property and are buying an additional home, an extra five per cent is now charged on properties worth up to £125,000, with higher rates for more expensive purchases.
Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) is a tax due when buying property or land over a certain price in England and Northern Ireland. From April 1 the following rates now applying: £0 to £125,000 (£300,000 for most first-time buyers) = zero per cent; £125,001 to £250,000 = two per cent; £250,001 to £925,000 = five per cent; £925,001 to £1.5-million = 10 per cent; £1.5-million and above = 12 per cent.
For those who already own a property worth £40,000 or more and are buying another, an additional five per cent is charged on properties worth up to £125,000, with higher rates for more expensive purchases.
However, holiday park homes remain exempt from these additional charges, offering an alternative for those seeking a UK getaway property.
Lovat Parks, the UK's first B Corp-certified holiday park group, has seen a eight per cent year-on-year increase in ownership enquiries across its locations, including Cornwall.
Raoul Fraser, founder of Lovat Parks, said: "We're seeing a clear shift in the market as buyers recognise the financial advantages of holiday park ownership. With the recent stamp duty changes, a traditional second home can incur thousands in additional taxes that simply don't apply to our holiday lodges and homes. Combined with no council tax premiums, also targeted at second homes it makes holiday parks all the more attractive.
“As a B Corp, Lovat Parks is also committed to protecting local housing availability and actively looks for ways to support and invest in the thriving communities it calls home.”
The trend comes as UK holidaymakers increasingly opt for domestic getaways, with 90-day EU stay limits post-Brexit making UK-based holiday properties more attractive for regular breaks throughout the year.
The company, which operates multiple award-winning parks including success in the Cornwall Tourism Awards, has seen particularly strong interest from professionals aged 45 to 74, with many being first-time holiday home buyers.
"Seventy percent of our owners are first-time holiday home purchasers," added Mr Fraser. "They're often looking for a stress-free option that offers both personal enjoyment and potential rental income, without the additional tax burden now associated with traditional second homes."
With domestic tourism remaining strong, Lovat Parks expects the trend to continue as buyers adjust to the new tax landscape.