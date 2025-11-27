A MEMBER of Cornwall’s waste management organisation has been named the sector’s ‘One to Watch’.
Suez Industrial and commercial bid manager Steph Saenz is celebrating being named the waste sector’s ‘One to Watch’ this week after scooping that title at the National Recycling Awards in London.
Steph joined SUEZ recycling and recovery UK in 2023 as a key account manager and was one of 10 of the industry’s brightest up-and-coming young talent from across the UK who made it onto this year’s shortlist for the glittering black tie awards ceremony.
SUEZ recycling and recovery UK works in partnership with Cornwall Council and other local organisations to manage the household waste that’s generated daily across the county.
The organisation has described managing Cornwall’s waste effectively and responsibly as ‘critical, both for the community and the environment.’
Steph’s One to Watch Award recognises employees in the waste and recycling sector who have shown “talent, drive, exceptional performance, enthusiasm and fresh thinking in improving performance or standards within an organisation or the wider industry” and “have stood out in the quality of service they offer.”
For Steph who is based at St Dennis, it was her work with the Exeter Chiefs that was recognised. She led on the design and implementation of an education and behaviour change campaign to ensure rugby fans segregated their waste at the ground correctly leading to a significant reduction in general waste and an increase in recycling.
Accepting her award Steph said: “It’s a huge honour to be recognised by the industry for doing a job I really enjoy and fantastic to see more women joining the waste industry. The waste sector is a really vibrant and exciting career that offers real prospects for so many different talents and skills and SUEZ is a great place to develop them.”
