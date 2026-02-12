A MAJOR commercial site near St Austell has sold for almost £400,000 after a fierce bidding war at auction.
The Communication Centre in Par Moor Road, Par, smashed its £300,000 to £350,000 freehold guide price when it went under the hammer for £392,000 — following an eye-catching 73 separate bids.
The sprawling property, which extends to more than half a hectare, was among 177 lots in the first 2026 auction held by Clive Emson Auctioneers, one of the UK’s top five property auction houses.
Auction appraiser James Lofthouse said the scale and flexibility of the site drove intense interest from buyers.
“There was a great deal of interest in this large and versatile commercial property,” he said. “It’s mix of offices, warehouses and storage spaces attracted bidders, along with its established trading position on Par Moor Road, about three miles east of St Austell.
“The site may also offer future potential for alternative uses, including residential development, subject to the necessary consents.”
In addition to its office and industrial space, the property includes parking at the front and a substantial hardstanding area to the rear — adding to its commercial appeal.
Elsewhere in East Cornwall, a three-storey commercial building in Liskeard town centre sold for £50,000. The Pike Street property, guided at £47,500 plus, offers potential for residential conversion on the upper floors, subject to planning.
Meanwhile, parcels of land also changed hands. Freehold land in Castle View Street, St Stephens, Saltash — measuring around 0.02 hectares — sold for £2,250 after being listed at £1,500 plus. Cornwall Council instructed the sale.
And in Par, a strip of land on the west side of Mount Road, offered by Cornwall Council with no reserve, was snapped up for just £10.
Clive Emson’s next auction concludes on March 26 with bidding opening 48 hours beforehand.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.