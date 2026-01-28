A CORNISH housebuilder is hosting a special open day in Saltash aimed at helping local homebuyers move up the property ladder more easily, as demand continues to grow for homes in the area.
David Wilson Homes is inviting buyers to its Treledan development on Saturday, February 7, between 11am and 3pm, where experts will explain how part exchange can offer a simpler, more secure route to buying a new home.
The event comes with 85 per cent of homes at Treledan already sold, leaving just 19 properties remaining. The development offers a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes and has proved popular with buyers looking to stay in the county while benefiting from strong transport links and family-friendly surroundings.
Visitors to the open day will be able to speak directly with a David Wilson mortgage adviser and a local estate agent, who will be on hand to answer questions about selling existing properties, financing options and the part exchange process. Complimentary pizza and refreshments will also be available as guests explore the show homes.
Richard Lawson, sales director for David Wilson Homes, said the event was designed to remove some of the barriers that can make moving home stressful.
“We are keen to make the process of moving up the property ladder as easy as possible for homebuyers,” he said. “Our part exchange scheme takes the stress out of selling an existing property, leaving buyers free to focus on choosing their dream home.”
He added that interest in the development remained strong. “With demand continuing to rise among local buyers, we expect the final 19 homes to be snapped up quickly. We’d encourage anyone considering living in Saltash to join us at the open day and see for themselves what life at Treledan could offer.”
One of the homes currently available is the four-bedroom Ingleby, priced from £385,000. The property has been designed with modern family living in mind, featuring an open-plan kitchen, dining and family space, alongside a separate lounge that provides a quieter area for relaxing.
Upstairs, the Ingleby offers four bedrooms to suit families of all sizes, with the main bedroom benefitting from its own ensuite. The design allows for flexibility, whether for home working, children’s bedrooms or guest accommodation.
Energy efficiency has also been prioritised, with features including argon-filled double glazing, photovoltaic solar panels and an A/B EPC rating. These measures are intended to help homeowners reduce both their energy bills and environmental impact.
Treledan is located just two miles from Saltash train station, offering convenient rail connections into Plymouth. The development is close to a children’s play area and several Ofsted Outstanding-rated schools, making it particularly attractive to families.
The open day aims to give prospective buyers a clearer picture of how part exchange could help them secure a new home without the uncertainty of selling first, at a time when competition for properties in Cornwall remains high.
More information about the Treledan development is available on the David Wilson Homes website.
