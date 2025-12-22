This winter South West Water is stepping up its commitment to help customers with bills after adding a £200-million support package to extend the assistance already reaching 125,000 people across the South West.
Amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis, UK families are spending more than ever on gifts and celebrations this winter period – with the Bank of England citing that the average family spends an extra £700 in the run-up to the festive break.
The £200-million package, announced earlier this year, comes alongside a commitment to eradicate water poverty by 2030, ensuring that every customer has access to affordable bills.
South West Water is investing in local communities through its £5-million Better Futures programme — an initiative that enables community groups to promote well being, education, and environmental resilience. This ensures that help reaches both individual households and the wider communities they are part of.
Lesley Horn, customer care manager at South West Water, said: “We know how challenging the festive period can be financially and the last thing we want is for our customers to spend this special time worrying about their water bills.
“This December, and throughout the year, we’re committed to ensuring all our customers — especially those in vulnerable circumstances — receive the support they need.
“Our brilliant colleagues work hard all year round to deliver a service they can be proud of and always strive to put customers at the heart of everything we do.
“Around 125,000 customers now benefit from the support packages we offer, and we are working proactively to move customers in receipt of benefits or on lower incomes onto the lowest possible tariff for their circumstances.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.