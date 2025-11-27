Following the Chancellor’s Autumn budget announcement, Oltco has reviewed the measures most likely to impact the construction, surfacing and home-improvement sectors.
Oltco is the UK’s leading sustainable resin-bound surfacing franchise and innovators behind the worlds-first Recycle bound solution. With its roots firmly planted in Cornwall, the company has grown from a trusted local installer into a purpose-led national franchise. The business was built on word-of-mouth referrals and long-standing relationships with customers.
With a deep understanding of Cornish communities and South Western business, John Pearce, Director at Oltco has reacted to how the budget might have an impact locally.
He said: “The government’s commitment to long-term investment in major infrastructure is positive, but what matters now is whether this spending reaches the kinds of local and regional projects where durable surfacing is actually needed. National announcements are one thing, delivery on the ground is what will determine whether businesses like Oltco see real opportunities.
“Making apprenticeship training free for under-25s in SMEs is a practical step forward, but the sector will only feel the benefit if it’s paired with long-term commitment to skills. Our industry urgently needs more trained installers, and this policy can help, provided the government maintains momentum rather than treating it as a short-term headline.
“The new 40 per cent First-Year Allowance for plant and machinery is a welcome move for installation-based businesses, but it now needs to be accompanied by clearer guidance to ensure SMEs can confidently invest. For companies like ours, support for upgrading essential equipment will only translate into growth if small businesses fully understand and can access the benefit.
“The lack of any dedicated incentives for recycled or low-carbon materials is a missed opportunity. With products like Recycle Bound already diverting waste plastic from the environment, businesses have proven the impact of circular-economy innovation. Government policy now needs to catch up and actively encourage the use of sustainable materials, not overlook them.
“Changes to taxation will inevitably influence household spending decisions, and we anticipate that this will affect the home-improvement market. Resin driveways and outdoor surfaces are considered investments for many property owners, and any squeeze on disposable income will shape how and when customers commit to projects.
“While the budget talks about national investment at scale, the construction sector needs certainty at the local authority level. Our franchise teams operate across coastal, rural and urban communities, and without clear, timely funding to councils, it becomes difficult for businesses to plan labour, materials and capacity realistically.
“As a company founded in Cornwall with nationwide operations, we are particularly attuned to the needs of coastal communities. These areas rely heavily on high-quality public spaces and tourism, but this budget provides little clarity on when or how regeneration funding will reach places like ours. Coastal regions deserve more than broad commitments, they need targeted investment that delivers practical improvements.”
