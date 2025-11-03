A COMMERCIAL property in a car park used by beach-goers in a Cornish town has sold for over its guide price at auction.
The premises are on the edge of the Tower Park car park in Fowey which is used by people visiting Readymoney Cove and also those walking on the coast.
The small property, named Porcelain House, was up for auction with a freehold guide price of £50,000 to £70,000 with Clive Emson Auctioneers.
The detached building, which was auctioned in an arrangement with May Whetter and Grose estate agents, sold for £79,000.
The property was formerly used as offices and has space for four vehicles.
Auction appraiser James Lofthouse said: “Its location proved popular with bidders.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.