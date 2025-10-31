Local people are being invited to help shape emerging proposals for Tredinnick Garden Village, a proposed new garden village.
Cornwall Council announced a housing crisis in February 2022 and, as of April 2025, 23,720 households were registered on Cornwall Council’s waiting list for a home. According to the Institute of Cornish Studies, in March 2022, approximately 29,000 homes in Cornwall were not lived in all year round.
Located southwest of Tredinnick, the site sits east of the B3274 and has existing planning consent for development as a holiday park. The proposal seeks to build on this by bringing forward a more sustainable and locally beneficial use of the land, delivering a new garden village designed to meet Cornwall’s pressing housing need.
With the increase in the government’s housing targets, the council now needs to deliver over 4,421 homes per year to meet local need, 1,714 more homes than under the current Local Plan. All areas of Cornwall will need to contribute to delivering this need, either through extension to existing communities or through development of new communities.
The project would provide between 1,200 and 1,500 new primary residential homes, along with a local centre, village hall, sports facilities, green spaces and starter commercial units for local businesses. The development will also provide all the necessary infrastructure and financial contributions to support the new community, including upgraded utilities networks, schooling provision and healthcare. While the proposals are still at an early stage, we are keen to engage with the local community from the outset to ensure the proposals come forward in a way which reflects local priorities, needs and feedback.
According to Camel Creek Ltd, the body leading the proposal, sustainability is at the heart of the vision. The garden village will include biodiversity enhancements and infrastructure measures including sustainable drainage systems, use of renewable energy and walking and cycling enhancements. The village will be supported by thorough technical assessments to ensure the project is designed to deliver high standards.
A spokesperson on behalf of the project, said: “This is not just about homes – it’s about creating an infrastructure-led sustainable community that meets local needs. Our vision is to bring forward a scheme which genuinely reflects local priorities, while helping to address Cornwall’s identified need for primary homes for local people.”
As part of the consultation and engagement programme, the project team will be hosting a number of engagement events over the coming months. The first event, taking place at St Issey Village Hall on Friday, November 7, from 2pm until 7pm, will provide residents the chance to find out more about the vision, ask questions and share their views on what the area needs.
Those from the project have even said that residents can help shape the site’s name, with Tredinnick Garden Village a working title.
Those looking to have their say on the proposal can share their views by completing the online survey or adding comments to the interactive map on the project website at www.tredinnickgardenvillage.co.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.