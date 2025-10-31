The project would provide between 1,200 and 1,500 new primary residential homes, along with a local centre, village hall, sports facilities, green spaces and starter commercial units for local businesses. The development will also provide all the necessary infrastructure and financial contributions to support the new community, including upgraded utilities networks, schooling provision and healthcare. While the proposals are still at an early stage, we are keen to engage with the local community from the outset to ensure the proposals come forward in a way which reflects local priorities, needs and feedback.