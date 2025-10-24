A PIECE of Liskeard history is up for auction, with the former band hall on Barn Street set to go under the hammer.
The stone-built hall, which has planning consent for conversion into four flats, was originally constructed in 1854 as a Bible Christian chapel designed by architect and philanthropist Henry Rice.
The building was used by the Wesleyan Reform Union of Churches from 1924 until 1958, when it was bought by Liskeard Silver Band and then used as a rehearsal hall for more than 60 years. In recent years, the band has relocated its practice sessions to Liskeard School and Community College.
Work to transform the property is under way, with some of the structural refurbishment completed, including a newly installed first floor and supporting walls.
Andrew Parker, of SDL Property Auctions, said: “This is a real gem of a building that has been part of Liskeard’s fabric since the mid-19th century. Once complete, the apartments will offer characterful and desirable homes with real potential for sale, rental or even use as holiday accommodation, and that is sparking a great deal of interest.”
The former hall, with a guide price of £85,000, will feature in SDL Property Auctions’ live-streamed auction on Wednesday, October 29.
