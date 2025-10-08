The vacant property at 2 Pike Street will be sold by Auction House South West on Tuesday, October 21, with a guide price of £88,000, plus fees.
Situated in the heart of the historic Cornish market town, the freehold premises combine character, space and potential, making it an appealing investment for those seeking either a thriving business location or a redevelopment project.
The building features elegant proportions, high ceilings and large sash windows that flood the interior with light. The ground floor includes a spacious shopfront with excellent visibility, ideal for retailers or customer-facing enterprises looking to benefit from Liskeard’s busy town centre footfall.
Above the retail space, the first and second floors offer generous office accommodation with kitchen facilities, a shower room and toilets. In total, the property provides over 180 square metres of floor space – 78.39 square metres on the ground floor and 105.89 square metres across the upper levels.
While the property requires refurbishment, its versatility makes it a prime opportunity for buyers looking to adapt it to their own needs. Options include restoring it as a business headquarters, creating a shared workspace, or converting the upper floors into residential accommodation, subject to the necessary consents.
Olivia Boulting, regional manager and auctioneer for Auction House South West, said: “2 Pike Street is a superb opportunity for investors or business owners looking to make their mark in the centre of this characterful market town. With its prominent position and huge potential for refurbishment, it’s an opportunity investors shouldn’t miss.”
The auction will be livestreamed from 2pm with bidders required to register in advance. Further details are at auctionhousesouthwest.co.uk or by calling 03456 461361.
