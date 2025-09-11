Cllr James O’Keefe joined Baker Estates’ directors Annie Williams and Nicole Stacey to officially open the award-winning South West housebuilder’s ‘Primrose’ show home at St Petroc in Padstow.

The exclusive new development will deliver 17 three-bedroom bungalows.

The scheme reflects Baker Estates’ aim to create community-focused developments that respond to local housing needs while preserving the town’s character.

Annie Williams, sales and marketing director at Baker Estates, commented: “Our St Petroc development represents everything Baker Estates is known for — high-quality bungalows in exceptional locations. Padstow is one of Cornwall’s true gems, and we’re delighted to build a development that combines coastal charm, modern convenience, and sustainability.

“Unsurprisingly, we’ve had strong local interest. St Pedroc gives a rare opportunity for locals to secure a modern, sustainable home in Padstow.”

Nestled close to the picturesque harbour and the breathtaking Camel Estuary, St Petroc combines the charm of coastal living with contemporary, energy-efficient design. Each home features solar panels, electric vehicle charging points, and spacious private gardens, providing sustainable living in one of Cornwall’s most sought-after seaside destinations.

Nicole Stacey, planning director at Baker Estates, said: “We are proud to be working with the Padstow community to provide quality homes that respect the character of this seaside town. We are committed to creating a development that complements Padstow’s charm and brings lasting benefits to its residents.”

Cllr James O’Keefe, newly elected Cornwall councillor for the Padstow division, who also continues to serve as a councillor on Padstow Town Council, added: “I am delighted to have been asked to cut the ribbon to officially open the show home, which I was very impressed with. To see this development taking shape in our community, Baker Estates has shown a clear dedication to maintaining the spirit and character of Padstow.”

St Petroc is set to appeal to families, downsizers and retirees.