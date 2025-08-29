If approved, the development would see land being gifted through a Section 106 agreement. This land would be used to provide much-needed amenities to accompany the new housing. These new features would include an on-site primary school, and a new medical centre with dental provision. On top of this, Persimmon Homes Cornwall and West Devon has suggested that there are plans for a sports pitch, off-site and closer to the town centre. The scheme also incorporates public open space and fully equipped play areas.