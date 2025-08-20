Simon Foster, Investment Director at Rathbones, says: “Clients with holiday homes have faced an additional 100 per cent council tax surcharge, rising mortgage and utility bills and, for those using a holiday letting company, higher costs as a result of the increase in the minimum wage. In the past, it was acceptable for holiday homes to simply break even, as owners benefited from the capital appreciation of the property. However, with higher running costs, a growing number of second homes failing to sell, and capital gains tax payable on disposal, the appeal of owning such properties for capital return has diminished.”