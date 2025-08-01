One of Cornwall’s largest developers has given its support to a local youth football team with a £1,500 donation.
Persimmon Homes handed marked the donation to Bodmin Youth FC at a training session at its ground in the town. They were joined by former coach and now-Leader of Cornwall Council, Cllr Leigh Frost.
Consisting of 17 teams, ranging from Under 8s to Under 18s, the volunteer-run club has 300 children playing in mixed and girls teams. The funds will go towards maintenance, equipment, and pitch costs at a time when the clubhouse is undergoing much-needed redevelopment.
Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme sees £700,000 spent on good causes and much-valued organisations across Britain each year. Recent local recipients include Cornwall Air Ambulance, 3rd Bodmin Scouts, Home Start Kernow, and Bodmin Town Band.
Jane Cartwright, Persimmon Homes Cornwall and West Devon sales director said: “Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme is all about supporting great initiatives in the areas in which they build, not only for the good of existing residents but those who will be living on our developments.
“We have a proud record of backing local sports clubs, especially youth focussed ones, so we felt lending a helping hand to Bodmin Youth FC was an obvious choice, especially with the Euros tournament inspiring a new generation of young girls to take up the sport.”
Phil Harris, chairman of Bodmin Youth FC commented: “With costs for grassroots clubs like ours increasing year on year, it becomes more and more important for us to raise funds from diverse pots on money.
“So, we were thrilled to hear that Persimmon had chosen us as one its Community Champions and this donation will be a big help for us in maintaining the club for our players.”
