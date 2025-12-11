A NEW study has found that Cornwall is one of the most popular places for Brits to relocate to.
The findings come from fresh analysis by leading conveyancing solicitors Bird & Co, whose experts revisited national migration patterns after conducting a similar study in 2021. However, four years on, the list looks markedly different, but not for Cornwall, with it being the only destination which has retained its spot within the top ten.
By utilising the latest available data from the Office for National Statistics, HM Land Registry and Rightmove, the study examined net internal migration to uncover which parts of the UK are attracting the most new residents. Figures on average house prices, property transactions and the percentage of ‘loyal’ homeowners (those who moved within their county) provided further context.
With its stunning views and quiet lifestyle, the Cornwall has become the ideal destination for those looking to ramp down their day-to-day, and despite threats of higher rates of taxation, it continues to attract people from across the country who are looking for their second home.
Since April 1, 2025, the Duchy has been charging an additional 100 per cent council tax on houses not being used as the owners primary residence. This change was made in an effort to curb the rising prevalence of holiday homes left empty for much of the year.
However, despite the increase in tax and rising house prices, Cornwall remains one of the most popular domestic migration locations. Taking the third spot, it is only beaten by East Riding of Yorkshire, and North Yorkshire - both of which share the beautiful landscape features which make Cornwall so attractive.
Based on the net migration figures across all counties, the study suggests that internal migrants in the UK are most likely to relocate to:
- East Riding of Yorkshire, 5,938
- North Yorkshire, 5,363
- Cornwall, 5,117
- Dorset, 4,750
- Somerset, 4,469
- Cheshire East, 4,323
- Central Bedfordshire, 3,971
- Buckinghamshire, 3,922
- Northumberland, 3,734
- North Northamptonshire, 3,513
Cornwall recorded a net inflow of 5,117 people, making it the UK’s third strongest-performing destination for inward migration in 2025. Research also found that the average house price of the county sat at £336,384.
Bird & Co partner, Daniel Chard, has said that Cornwall’s ‘lifestyle appeal’ is one of the many things which is bringing people to the region.
He said: "Cornwall is the only county to return from the 2021 ranking, rising dramatically from ninth to third place.
"Its lifestyle appeal, coastal locations and hybrid-working popularity likely continue to drive strong inward migration.
“We can deduce from this study that people are trading cramped, high-cost living for places that offer more space, better value and a pace of life that actually suits them.
“What stands out in this year’s data is just how strongly some counties are holding onto their residents while attracting a fresh wave of newcomers. It shows that when an area gets the balance right — affordability, lifestyle and good connections — people don’t just move there; they stay.”
