NEW residents at a garden village being created in the Clay Country in Cornwall will benefit from state-of-the-art AI technology.
Electronics giant Samsung has joined forces with sustainable developer Eco-Bos at West Carclaze Garden Village north of St Austell.
Every new home now being built at the development will feature artificial intelligence technology giving residents control of heating, lighting and appliances.
A Samsung spokesperson said: “With EPC A-rated homes and a 7.5MW solar farm, the partnership sets a new benchmark for connected, energy-efficient living. This collaboration shows how smart technology and design innovation can combine to create homes that give back more than they take, in energy, comfort and quality of life.”
Residents will use the Samsung SmartThings platform that lets them choose how to manage heating, lighting, security and appliances from a single app.
Samsung will provide its smart devices and appliances to each of the remaining homes being built. Every property will come equipped as standard with a Samsung heat pump, climate hub and solar panels as well as smart devices to handle everyday tasks across cooking, laundry and dishwashing.
The spokesperson said: “Thanks to Samsung’s SmartThings platform and app, residents can seamlessly manage everyday tasks and benefit from SmartThings’ AI energy mode. This automatically switches appliances such as washing machines, fridge-freezers and ovens to save energy through intelligent automation and learning capabilities within the appliances.
“For example, a Samsung washing machine could reduce energy use by up to 20 per cent by simply switching on the AI energy mode. By empowering residents to optimise their energy use and automate everyday routines, the tech at the heart of West Carclaze Garden Village will help create a more efficient community where residents can enjoy lower running costs of their home through reduced energy usage.”
Mark Seaman, of Samsung, said: “We know that people want homes that are more affordable to run and easier to live in. By partnering with Eco-Bos, we’re making it possible for residents to enjoy real savings on their energy bills, and giving them the opportunity to gain time back for themselves through the convenience and benefits of connected living.
“For developers, this collaboration shows that building tech-enabled communities is achievable today, meeting both new regulations and the needs of modern homeowners. We’re excited to help set a new standard for what home life can be and we hope West Carclaze will inspire others to follow.”
Dorian Beresford, of Eco-Bos, said: “Our collaboration with Samsung shows what’s possible when innovation and technology combine to serve people, not just performance. The future of housing must be cleaner, smarter and more adaptable to people’s lives – with homes that work for people, not the other way around.
“This project brings that vision to life. Every home is designed to give back more than it takes – in energy, comfort and quality of life. It’s proof that carbon-positive living isn’t a dream for tomorrow, it’s happening today.”
