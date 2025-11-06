Jamie Grant takes on the role where he is to ensure that the developer has a suitable and consistent supply of deliverable sites in the pipeline to deliver on the region's five-year plan and beyond.
He was previously head of strategic land for Persimmon’s Exeter-based South West business for three and a half years.
After graduating with a masters degree in Town and Country Planning from the University of Manchester, Jamie joined the business as junior strategic planner back in 2015, before having a five-year spell at Wain Homes.
Mr Grant said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Cornwall and West Devon region, taking on this role at an exciting time for the business – whether that is identifying new sites for housing or shepherding our applications through the planning system, there is much to be getting on with.
“Persimmon is a great company to work for – evident in my returning to the business after an initial stint after graduating, and I have really enjoyed working on several applications over the years as we aim to deliver much-needed quality housing.
“I enjoy working collectively to achieve a common goal, not only with immediate colleagues in the South West and Cornwall, but throughout Persimmon, and I look forward to doing that as Head of Land and Planning.”
Persimmon Homes Cornwall and West Devon managing director Andy Hill, added: “We’ve enjoyed having Jamie in the team on a part-time basis for the last few months and have been really impressed with the value and expertise he has brought to the business.
“So, getting him on board in this new role was something we were determined to do and we are delighted that he’ll be continuing with us as we aim to deepen our presence in the region.”
