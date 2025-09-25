SOUTH West Water is encouraging everyone across the region to play their part in preventing blocked drains with the launch of its new campaign: “Bin It, Don’t Block It.”
In the last year alone, South West Water cleared over 7,000 avoidable blockages – with three-quarters caused by just two things: wet wipes and fats.
When flushed or poured away, these combine to form ‘fatbergs’ – huge, solid masses that clog up sewers, lead to flooding and pollution, and cause serious damage to the environment.
A spokesperson from the organisation said: “In the bathroom – only flush the three Ps: pee, poo, and paper. Put wipes – even so-called “flushable” ones – in the bin.
“In the kitchen – never pour fats, oils, or grease down the sink. Instead, let them cool in a container, then put them in the bin. Food scraps and coffee grounds should go in the bin or food caddy too.
“Many sewers are surprisingly narrow – some are just 15cm wide. That means it doesn’t take much for them to block. Just one wipe or a little fat can start a blockage that grows into something much bigger.”
Richard Price, Managing director of wastewater services at South West Water, added: “Blocked sewers cause serious harm – from flooding homes and gardens to polluting rivers, beaches and seas. Every wipe flushed down the loo and every bit of fat poured down the sink can trigger a blockage that disrupts lives and damages the environment.
“That’s why we’re asking everyone to take part in our ‘Bin It, Don’t Block It’ campaign. By making simple changes like putting wipes in the bin and keeping fats out of sinks, we can protect our environment and reduce the risk of flooding.
“These small, everyday actions really do make a big difference – helping to look after the places we all live in and care about across the South West.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.