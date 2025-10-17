A COMMERCIAL property in a car park used by beach-goers in a Cornish town is up for auction.
The premises are on the edge of the Tower Park car park in Fowey which is used by people visiting Readymoney Cove and also those walking on the coast.
The small property, named Porcelain House, has a freehold guide price of £50,000 to £70,000 with Clive Emson Auctioneers.
The detached building is being auctioned in an arrangement with May Whetter & Grose estate agents who say the property is ideally located to benefit from extensive summer trade as well as winter walkers and day trippers.
Bidding in the auction goes live on October 28 with the sale concluding on October 30.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.