A CORNISH site manager has been recognised on the national stage for his dedication to raising standards in home building.
The Pride in the Job Awards 2025, organised by the National House Building Council (NHBC), celebrate site managers’ commitment to building homes of outstanding quality.
This year, one of Cornwall’s own has been recognised, after Chris Jones of Robertson Developments Limited received the award in the small builder category for his work at Tregenna Lea in Camborne.
Winners were announced at a glitzy event at the London Hilton on Friday, January 23.
Now in its 45th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job has become the benchmark for exceptional site managers. Judging for the coveted awards is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.
With circa 8,200 entrants from all four corners of the UK, the competition is split into five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.
Commenting on the Awards, Cassandra Codling, Senior Regional Director at NHBC has said that the nation’s site managers have ‘made their mark on the industry’ over the last 45 years.
She said: “Congratulations to all the 2025 Pride in the Job Award Supreme winners and runners-up. They are an inspiration and should be very proud of the quality of new homes they are delivering.
“Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running. This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing is built to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”
