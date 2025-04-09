This “elegant” historic home for sale is a former vicarage from the Regency era - with period features including a ‘wig room’.
The Old Vicarage, in St Teath, Bodmin, was built in 1812 and combines architectural staples of the era with the traditional materials of Cornish houses, including granite and Delabole slate.
Entering the property, a pillared porch leads directly into a wide hall which is currently used as a study.
Beyond this is a drawing room with period features such as a sandstone fireplace, a ceiling rose, a dado rail, an architrave and cornicing. This room also has French windows opening to a slate terrace and overlooking the garden.
Also opening to the terrace is the dining room, which features an open fireplace, an arched recess, and original shutters.
The hall widens to become a versatile room where there is a second external door and passage leading to what was once the vicar's office, but now is a cloakroom and toilet.
In the kitchen, there is a beamed ceiling and limestone floor, as well as an Aga cooker and various appliances, plus a boot room and a utility space.
A modern addition to the house is the garden room, extending from the kitchen, providing a large dining area and living room overlooking the southwest facing garden.
One of the original features of the house is the staircase, which leads to a space known historically as ‘the wig room, which has triple aspect views and has potential to be used as a craft studio.
Upstairs, the principal bedroom suite includes a dressing room, a balcony over the main porch, and an en-suite bathroom.
There are two further double bedrooms, and a guest wing which includes its own bedroom and shower room.
Outside, there are granite pillars leading into the tarmac drive, with a double garage and a wood store.
The gardens are landscaped and include a large lawn with a herbaceous border, a wide slate terrace, mature trees, a wooden playhouse and an “imposing” gated entrance which was originally intended for carriages.
The property is on the market with Savills for a guide price of £1,425,000.
Penny Bolton is marketing the property for Savills Cornwall and commented: “The combination of Regency architecture and Cornish tradition makes The Old Vicarage a home that is remarkably evocative of its heritage. Situated in the heart of one of my favourite villages, it is a superb family house that is as warm and comfortable as it is elegant and grand, while its extensive gardens create a great sense of privacy and seclusion.”