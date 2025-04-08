A NEW head of customer care has been appointed at Persimmon Homes Cornwall and West Devon.
Lisa Morrish takes on the mantle at the housebuilders after over two years as contracts manager and, before that, head of customer care at Tillia Homes since 2020.
Lisa returns to Persimmon where she had previously been head of customer care for eight and a half years and assistant site manager for two for the company’s South West business.
She had previously been head of customer care at Cavanna Homes for seven years.
She will be responsible for leading the customer care team, driving quality and good practice, managing complaints, and ensuring a high level of customer service delivery.
Persimmon Homes has sites across Cornwall and West Devon from Helston to Bideford to Plymouth, as well as Falmouth, Liskeard, Truro, and Okehampton.
Commenting on her appointment, Lisa said: “I am excited to be back working with colleagues from across the business to set Persimmon Homes apart from other housebuilders with our customer-centric approach and to ensure that we continue to be aligned with evolving customer needs.
“As an award-winning head of customer service with over 20 years in the housebuilding industry, I am driven to deliver on Persimmon’s missions.
“With a passion for construction, I look forward to being responsible for delivering an improved customer journey supported by data and insights to drive customer-focused thinking and behaviours.”
Andy Hill, managing director of Persimmon Homes Cornwall and West Devon, added: “I am delighted to welcome Lisa to her new role and look forward to seeing all the good work she’ll do for our business across the region.
“Persimmon is proud of our record of catering to households of all different types and Lisa will ensure that they get a great service from us during and after their purchase.”