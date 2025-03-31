If you’re preparing to move, it’s important to leave your current home in a condition that will make the new owners feel welcome from the moment they step inside. Follow this advice for a smooth and efficient clean-up to ensure a fresh start for everyone: Clean rooms you don’t use, as you empty them; Don’t forget to empty the loft, shed and garage; Dedicate a few hours to cleaning the kitchen and bathrooms; Complete final checks including one final wipe down and a hoover around.