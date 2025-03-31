AS spring begins it is time to shake off the winter blues and give your home the refresh it deserves.
Whether you’ve just moved in or have been settled for a while, a thorough spring clean can enhance your living space. The team at Barratt Homes are sharing their top tips to help Cornwall’s homeowners tackle the season’s cleaning with ease.
1. Out with the old and in with the new – Before you reach for the mop, tackle the clutter! Sort through each room, donating, recycling, or storing away items you no longer need. A decluttered space not only looks better but instantly feels lighter and more inviting.
2. Swing open the windows and let in spring – Winter can leave homes feeling stuffy, so throw open the windows and let the crisp spring air work its magic. Good airflow reduces moisture, keeps your home fresh, and brings a boost of natural energy. Now is also a good time to give your windows the VIP treatment – so clean them inside and out. Dust blinds, wash curtains, and watch your home instantly feel brighter and airier.
3. Wipe away winter – Fingerprints, dust, and smudges sneak up over time. A gentle wipe with a damp cloth and mild detergent keeps your walls and doors looking pristine and well-loved. Floors take a beating over winter, so give them some well-earned TLC. Vacuum carpets thoroughly and consider a professional deep clean. For hard floors, a mop and the right cleaning solution will restore their shine.
4. Kitchen glow-up – Scrub down kitchen cupboards, wipe appliances inside and out, and tackle the oven. Don’t forget to check expiry dates in the pantry – spring is all about fresh starts, after all!
5. Dust bunnies beware – Behind furniture, under the bed, and along skirting boards – these sneaky spots collect dust all winter. A quick vacuum or dusting session will make all the difference. Don’t forget cushions, throws, and bedding that absorb dust and odours over time. Toss them in the wash or dry-clean heavier fabrics to make your home feel (and smell) brand new.
If you’re preparing to move, it’s important to leave your current home in a condition that will make the new owners feel welcome from the moment they step inside. Follow this advice for a smooth and efficient clean-up to ensure a fresh start for everyone: Clean rooms you don’t use, as you empty them; Don’t forget to empty the loft, shed and garage; Dedicate a few hours to cleaning the kitchen and bathrooms; Complete final checks including one final wipe down and a hoover around.
Andrea Pilgrim, sales director for Barratt Homes, said: “By following these simple steps, all homeowners can enjoy a bright and refreshed living space this spring. We take pride in building high-quality homes that are easy to maintain to ensure our residents can spend less time on upkeep and more time enjoying their dream property.”
Barratt Homes are building homes across Cornwall, including Pen Bethan in Falmouth and Treledan in Saltash