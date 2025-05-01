On Wednesday, April 30, at around 5.30pm, five appliances and three water carriers from Launceston, Liskeard, Bodmin, Callington, Delabole and Helston were called to a large fire which broke out in a pile of 1,000 tonnes of wood at Laneast, near Launceston.
Crews tackled the blaze for a number of hours, with teams working with the landowner to make a fire break in order to save further piles of wood.
Additional water supplies were also used from open water. Officers on scene used a Foto kite (a type of drone) to assess the incident ground and make tactical plans to fight the fire.
Due to the scale of the incident, fire appliances remained in attendance at this fire overnight, until 5.30am to ensure the fire was properly taken care of.