SEX OFFENCES
KEVIN ESSERY, 64, of Carnsmerry, Bugle pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child by discussing female genitalia, to distributing 12 indecent category A photographs of a child and to making 19 category A, 12 category B and 17 category C indecent images of children on 4 March. He will be sentenced on 12 January.
SIMON CHURCH, 41, of Hall Road, St Dennis was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of making 7 category A, 39 category B and 10 category C indecent images of children between 2020 and 2022 and breaching a sexual harm prevention order in November 2022 by installing encryption software which he was prohibited from doing by a crown court order made in 2019. He will be sentenced on 9 January.
ANDREW WILLIAMS, 62, of Church View, Menheniot was found guilty at Truro Crown Court of raping and attempting to rape a woman at Looe on numerous occasions. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 19 January.
TERENCE ROUND, 79, of Tower Hill, St Giles on the Heath pleaded guilty to, at Launceston in January 2023, inciting a 15-year-old girl to masturbate him. He pleaded not guilty to sexually touching her, and engaging in penetrative sexual activity. He will be sentenced at Truro Crown Court on 19 January.
ASSAULT
SEBASTIAN CHIGUMBA, 19, of Dilbridge Road East, Colchester has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting and strangling a woman in Newquay on 30 April. His case is listed for 6 January.
ERIC ALEXANDER, 36, of Leybourne Road, Hillingdon was found not guilty of assaulting and strangling a man and a woman in Newquay on 25 June and assaulting a woman at Newquay on 30 July when the prosecution offered no evidence. He is also charged with using threatening behaviour towards three police officers on 30 July at Newquay. This case was adjourned until 19 December.
REBECCA BADDELEY, 39, of NFA, Newquay pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers and damaging a police vehicle at Newquay on 24 August. Sentence was deferred until 26 May for her to complete a programme of detox and rehabilitation in Weston-super-Mare.
MATTHEW CUMMINGHAM, 41, of Sandy Lodge Hotel, Newquay changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with, at Penryn on 15 July, wounding a woman with intent to do her grievous bodily harm. He also pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon, a metal pole, in a public place at Lower Market Street, Penryn and to assaulting a man and a woman occasioning them actual bodily harm. He was sent to prison for five years and four months and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact a man and a woman until 5 December 2035.
JASON PAGET, 38, of Dale Road, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with aggravated burglary at a flat on Chester Road, Newquay armed with a taser and a cosh, inflicting grievous bodily harm on its occupant and assaulting a man in Newquay on 10 September occasioning him actual bodily harm. His case was listed for 16 January and he was released on unconditional bail.
BARRY RICHARDS, 39, of My Lords Road, Fraddon pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to suffocating and assaulting a woman at Fraddon between 18 and 21 October and to engaging in coercive behaviour between November 2024 and October 2025 by causing his victim to fear that violence would be used against her. He is also charged with assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm. He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until 5 March.
HARRY GREER, 25, of NFA, St Austell had a charge of threatening a woman with a taser at a home in St Austell on 9 November and threatening unlawful violence discontinued at Truro Crown Court. He is still facing a charge of assaulting a woman at St Austell that day. He was remanded in custody and was due back in court yesterday.
JAMIE CRAWFORD, 23, of Park Trevail, St Austell pleaded guilty to assaulting two men and two women, assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty and damaging a car windscreen at St Austell on 30 April. He will be sentenced on 13 February.
LEWIS MAPSTONE, 34, of NFA, Bodmin pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Saltash occasioning him actual bodily harm on 18 October. He was sent to Truro Crown Court in custody and his case listed for 13 January.
GARY BALL, 60, of The Friaries, Mount Folly, Bodmin has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with strangling and assaulting a woman in Plymouth on 8 June, strangling her on 15 June in Bodmin and assaulting her occasioning her actual bodily harm and strangling her at Mount Folly on 7 November. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 6 January.
SAM BOWDREY, 33, of St Dominic Close/Dymond Court, Bodmin changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a man at Berrycoombe Road, Bodmin on 28 and 29 January occasioning him actual bodily harm, assaulting a man at Hillside Park, Bodmin on 14 March occasioning him actual bodily harm and threatening unlawful violence against a man at Bodmin on 31 March. He was found not guilty of assaulting a woman in Bodmin in May 2020 and, when the prosecution offered no evidence, not guilty of charges of raping and strangling a woman at Bodmin in May 2020. He was given a two-year six-month prison sentence and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact two men until 5 December 2030.
CHRISTOPHER ALMAND, 18, of Fore Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman at Liskeard on 30 October, possessing an imitation firearm at the B&M store in Liskeard namely a toy replica handgun and, at Quintrell Downs, possessing a knife in a public place. He pleaded not guilty to possessing an imitation firearm, a cap gun and causing a woman to fear that violence would be used against her. He also pleaded guilty to stealing a car at Penzance on 30 January and driving it dangerously along the Long Rock bypass, through Falmouth and to Quintrell Downs continuing to drive the vehicle after it had been stung by a stinger causing damage to the wheel. He was remanded in custody because of the nature and seriousness of the offence and his previous record and character and will be sentenced on 16 January.
ERIC ROBERTS, 82, of Chapel Meadow, Callington pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Chilsworthy on 9 March. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.
MARY MANZI, 20, of Woburn Road, Launceston pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Woburn Road on 23 November. She was fined £120.
ROBBERY
LEIGHANNA SMITH, 29, of Elliot Road, St Austell was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court when the prosecution offered no evidence on a charge of attempting to rob a man of a phone at St Austell in October 2022.
JAKE HUNT, 31, of Trevithick Road, St Austell changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with robbing a man of a phone at St Austell in 2022. He was sent to prison for three years.
ANDREW PAULL, 48, of NFA, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with robbing a man of £30 cash at Park House, Bridge Road, St Austell on 15 November. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 6 January.
AFFRAY
NOEL MCGREENE, 43, of NFA, pleaded guilty to using or threatening unlawful violence towards another at Liskeard on 30 April and 2 May. He was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years and must have treatment for his mental health and abstain from alcohol until 11 April. He pleaded not guilty to, on 30 April, possessing an offensive weapon, a metal bar, in a public place namely Foxgloves, assaulting a woman at Liskeard, damaging a motor vehicle and damaging windows at a property belonging to a man – these counts will remain on file.
MICHAEL MCGREENE, 36, of NFA, pleaded guilty to using or threatening unlawful violence at Liskeard on 30 April and 2 May causing a man to fear for his safety. He pleaded not guilty to damaging a car and windows to a property at Liskeard on 30 April – these counts will remain on file as will a charge of damaging glasses and a window at the Red Lion at Liskeard the same day. He was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years and was ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.
LEE MCGREENE, 20, of Baytree Flats, Liskeard pleaded guilty to using or threatening unlawful violence at Liskeard on 2 May. He was given an 18-month custodial sentence in a young offender institution which has been suspended for two years and has to do 100 hours unpaid work.
DANIEL ASHMAN, 28, of Foxgloves, Liskeard pleaded guilty to using or threatening unlawful violence at Liskeard on 2 May. He was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years and will have to do 100 hours unpaid work.
FRAUD
BRENDAN SELF, 28, of Jago Close, Liskeard changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with fraud when, between November 2021 and June 2022 at Saltash, he used a man’s bank card to make fraudulent cash withdrawals and purchases without his consent to make a gain of £25,320. He will be sentenced on 8 January.
BURGLARY
JONATHAN SIMPSON, 31, of Reef Island, Island Crescent, Newquay pleaded guilty to burgling a home in Trevanion Road, St Austell on 17 June and stealing jewellery. He was made subject to a community order to have six months alcohol treatment. He has to pay a £114 surcharge and £135 costs.
SHAUN PURNELL, 40, of Clouds Hill Road, St George, Bristol has been given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months at Truro Crown Court, after he pleaded guilty to burgling a storage container at St Austell Bay Business Park and stealing van keys and tools and to stealing a van from St Austell in May 2024. He was given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and must have treatment for his mental health.
JAMES WILSON, 37, of Timber Close, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to burgling Ozzell Bowl in St Austell in February 2024 and stealing charity tins. He will be sentenced on 9 January.
BARBARA TIMONY, 36, of Church Lane, Padstow has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with burgling a property on Rhind Street, Bodmin on 7 December, stealing cat food and subjecting the person in the property to violence, on 12 November entering an address on Pool Street, Bodmin and stealing a bank card and, on 10 October at Bodmin, using a bank card in someone else’s name to withdraw £250 cash and make a £62.42 purchase at Costcutter in Bodmin. She was remanded in custody and her case listed for 6 January.
STALKING
MARK BENNEY, 53, of Blowing House Close, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to stalking a woman in St Austell involving fear of violence on at least two occasions between March 2024 and June 2025. He made threats to track her down via the electoral register, emailed her calling her an evil woman and disgusting, demonstrated obsessive behaviour towards her including saying ‘Never have I felt like killing more than this (her name)’. Sentence was adjourned.
PROCEEDS OF CRIME
LEE WILSCHERE, 34, of Clifton Road, St Austell has had police applications for the forfeiture of £2,440 and £4,384 seized cash in accordance with the Proceeds of Crime Act adjourned until 24 June.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
SHAUN HENDERSON, 40, of St Leonards Road, Bodmin was found not guilty at Truro Crown Court of threatening to slash a woman’s car tyres and burn her house down at St Leonards Road, Bodmin in July 2024. The prosecution offered no evidence. He was made subject to a restraining order not to contact the woman until 3 December 2035.
JONATHAN CAPEWELL, 56, of Bryher Close, Kelly Bray pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Well Street, Callington occasioning her actual bodily harm and damaging a car window on 28 December and, on Boxing Day, damaging a mobile phone at a property in Boconnoc Avenue, Callington. He was made subject to a community order to have six months treatment for his alcohol use, fined £80 and ordered to pay £75 compensation, a £114 surcharge and £135 costs.
BEN FREESTON, 45, of Brooke Close, Saltash changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court on a charge of damaging a gate, flower pot and key safe at a property in Saltash in September 2023. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge.
THEFT
DEXTER MIDDLETON, 34, of Hay, St Stephen pleaded guilty to stealing clothing worth £136 from the Original Factory Shop in Newquay in December 2022. He was fined £266 and ordered to pay £136 compensation, a £144 surcharge and £85 costs.
KAWANIE LEWIS, 38, of Fore Street, Bodmin has had a warrant issued for her arrest after she failed to turn up to court to answer a charge of stealing £40 worth of meat from Aldi in St Austell.
DRUNK
STEVE ROGAN, 37, of the Escape Hotel, Newquay pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on East Street, Newquay on 23 November. He was fined £40.
DANGEROUS DOG
MARTIN BLANEY, 51, of Penarwyn Road, St Blazey pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to owning/being in charge of an Old English Bulldog which was dangerously out of control on Penarwyn Road in September 2024 when it injured a man. He was made subject to a community order and was put on a 7pm to 7am curfew to remain at his home until 5 March. A contingent destruction order for the dog (proper control) was made and he has to pay the dog’s victim £1,000.
ANIMAL WELFARE
DAVID ETCHELLS, 24, of Dymond Court, Bodmin pleaded guilty to failing to ensure his bull terrier cross type dog, Roxy’s needs were met by not providing a suitable diet and failing to protect if from pain and suffering between 10 February and 12 March. He will be sentenced on 27 January.
PUBLIC NUISANCE
JANE WEBB, 54, of Cross Lane, St Austell has had a warrant issued for her arrest after she failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court to face charges of, between 21 August and 29 September, she caused a public nuisance by making repeated calls to the police that were not an emergency creating a risk or causing serious harm to the public.
BAIL BREAKER
ALLAN WHITTON, 49, of Gilliflower Place, Liskeard pleaded guilty to harassing a woman between 6 October and 5 November at Callington by calling her multiple times, sending her messages, contacting her at her place of work and attending her home without permission. He also admitted breaking his bail conditions on 10 December by being in an area of Launceston Road between Kelly Bray and Callington. His bail was revoked and his case adjourned until 30 December.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
JEAN-LUC COOMBE, 29, of Forth An Venegh, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving dangerously and whilst disqualified on the A389 on 6 November. He was sent to prison for 14 months and banned from driving for two years.
DRUG/DRINK DRIVE
AIDEN PARSONS, 19, of South Park, St Columb pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to driving at St Columb in December 2024 with 9.2 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £1000 and ordered to pay £150 costs.
NATHAN BROKENSHIRE, 37, of Daniels Close, St Austell pleaded guilty to driving at Roche on 29 April with 597 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
GARETH RABEY, 41, of Rose Hill, St Blazey pleaded guilty to driving through London Apprentice on 26 September with 54 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 15 months which will be reduced by 15 weeks if he completes a course, fined £323 and ordered to pay a £129 surcharge and £85 costs.
ALANAH HUNT, 40, of Tregullon, Bodmin pleaded guilty to driving on Castle Street, Bodmin on 27 July with 86 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. She was banned from driving for a year, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
MYLES RUBY, 22, of Berry Park, Saltash pleaded guilty to driving on North Road, Saltash on 14 July with 78 micrograms of BZE per litre of blood exceeding the limit of 50. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
FAILED TO PROVIDE INFORMATION
NICOLA HORBURY, 51, of Henver Road, Newquay has been banned from driving for six months, with a points disqualification, after she was found guilty of failing to tell police who was driving a Seat Ibiza who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
NO INSURANCE
DARIUS GARAB, 61, of Metley Meadow, St Austell has been given a six-month driving ban under a points disqualification after pleading guilty to driving on Narrowcliff, Newquay last December without insurance. He was fined £607 and ordered to pay a £243 surcharge and £400 costs.
