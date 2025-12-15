CHRISTOPHER ALMAND, 18, of Fore Street, Liskeard pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman at Liskeard on 30 October, possessing an imitation firearm at the B&M store in Liskeard namely a toy replica handgun and, at Quintrell Downs, possessing a knife in a public place. He pleaded not guilty to possessing an imitation firearm, a cap gun and causing a woman to fear that violence would be used against her. He also pleaded guilty to stealing a car at Penzance on 30 January and driving it dangerously along the Long Rock bypass, through Falmouth and to Quintrell Downs continuing to drive the vehicle after it had been stung by a stinger causing damage to the wheel. He was remanded in custody because of the nature and seriousness of the offence and his previous record and character and will be sentenced on 16 January.