CONCERNS have been raised by opposition councillors about possible changes and cuts to Cornwall Council services as part of suggested £50-million savings in next year’s draft budget.
The council will have to make savings of £50-million in 2026/27, £44-million in 2027/28 and £39-million in 2028/29 – more than £133-million in total over the three-year period in order to produce balanced budgets.
To ensure it balances over the three-year period, Cornwall Council’s budget will have to increase from £842-million in 2025/26 to £958m in 2028/29.
During discussions about the draft budget proposals at a cabinet meeting yesterday (Wednesday, December 17), mooted changes to the handyperson service – which was saved from being scrapped in February following a proposal by the previous Conservative administration – and the annual survey of Cornish residents were highlighted.
Cllr Leigh Frost was behind a successful campaign to save the handyperson service – which provides affordable amendments and installations in elderly and disabled people’s homes – when he was leader of the opposition Liberal Democrat group earlier this year.
The Libs Dems are now in charge as part of a coalition with Independent councillors and Cllr Frost is now leader of the council. He, in turn, has now been asked to protect the handyperson service from changes.
The service is not a statutory requirement and currently relies on council funding to cover its costs.
A draft budget report states: “To ensure the service is financially sustainable, the council is exploring new delivery options and reviewing its core purpose – focusing on essential safety-related tasks rather than general household jobs.”
The changes would amount to a saving of around £250,000 next year.
Conservative councillor Connor Donnithorne said at the meeting: “I remember a very passionate Cllr Frost when the previous administration proposed a cut to the handyman service.
“It seems that you’re changing it from a handyman service to a safety jobs service, which is different. There will be a change there.
“If you could comment on that because, obviously, we did abandon those plans [to scrap the service] and I think that was the right decision.”
Mebyon Kernow councillor Loveday Jenkin added: “The handyperson service is important for vulnerable adults because it’s a trusted service and if you reduce the amount that is within the trusted service that means that they’re more vulnerable.
“I would suggest a precautionary approach where you’re looking at preventing something more serious is very important and just doing safety work may lead to unexpected consequences whereby somebody is no longer able to live in their own home.”
She said: “We are talking throughout adult social care about prevention and I think things like a mobile handyperson service available across Cornwall benefits that.
“I am aware of times when handypersons have gone in and have flagged up other concerns which means that people are referred for future funding.
“I’m doing a Cllr Frost now – don’t cut the handyperson service!”
Cllr Frost responded that there was no suggestion of the service being cut. “Do you think I would allow that after standing on a platform eight months ago? No way.”
Cllr Jenkin responded: “I understand it’s not a cut, but moving towards safety from smaller things may be an issue.”
Cllr Frost said: “Long story short, we’re just reviewing how we charge for it because it’s currently not wiping its face.”
The cabinet member for adult social care, Cllr Jim McKenna, entered the debate: “It is correct the handyman service was potentially one of those things that might have been taken out of the budget, but cabinet were very strong – bearing in mind the community benefits it brings – that that shouldn’t happen.
“It will continue. At the moment it costs Cornwall Council £250,000 a year. The approach is to continue it but look for efficiencies and try to increase productivity from those who undertake the work.”
There was also concern about changes to the council’s annual survey of Cornwall’s residents.
Cllr Donnithorne said: “One thing I think is a mistake, just because of the perception, is stopping the annual residents’ survey. It’s a £35,000 saving – it’s not a massive amount given the of Cornwall Council and I think it risks the perception that the administration is not wanting to listen to the views of the people of Cornwall.
“I doubt that’s your intention, but I think the perception is that you will be cutting the residents’ survey, which – in my time in cabinet – officers continually referred to when looking at the policies and decisions being made.”
Cllr Frost replied: “It’s a valid point you make. We’re not cutting it, we’re doing it once every other year. I have a very fractious relationship with the residents’ survey. We see a residents’ survey every year that’s spoken to 3,000 of the 600,000 people in Cornwall.
“I’ve never been comfortable with a residents’ survey that asks a few questions, comes back and we say ‘oh look, everybody in Cornwall is so happy with this’ when it’s a very small percentage and we use it as the panacea for everything we do.”
He added: “We talk to Cornish residents a lot off our own back through Let’s Talk Cornwall, we do lots of consultations, we are constantly talking to residents. We have just started sending officers into town centres to speak to residents directly.
“However, you are right Connor, it is a small amount of money and if the wider membership would like to see it stay I’m happy to talk with officers to see how we can do that. This is a draft proposal, it’s not the be all and end all.”
