Premises licence applications
COMMONMOOR: AN application for the granting of a premises licence has been applied for for a venue in Commonmoor.
Commonmoor Community Funding Limited (Commonmoor Village Hall) submitted a licence application for the granting of a new premises licence for their venue at The Village Hall, Commonmoor, Liskeard, PL14 6EP.
If granted, it would permit the sale of alcohol to be consumed on the premise and provide regulated entertainment (indoors) between the proposed hours of 5pm until 11.30pm on Mondays to Fridays and between 2pm and 11pm on Saturdays and Sundays.
As part of the present requirements for the licensing of the sale and consumption of alcohol, businesses are required to advertise their proposals in a local newspaper in order that residents can be informed and make representations in respect of it.
Any interested party or responsible authority to this application may do so by writing to Licensing Team, Cornwall Council, New County Hall, Truro, TR1 3AY or email [email protected] on or before December 25.
More details on this application can be found on the Public Notice Portal.
Road Closures
PAR: St Andrew’s Road in Par will be closed across two nights in January, namely January 6 to 7.
The prohibition is necessary for annual review of the level crossing. The prohibition will be in force between the hours of 10pm and 6pm, weekdays only.
Road affected - St Andrews Road, Par over the whole length of Middleway Level Crossing.
An alternative route will be signed on site.
BODMIN: Fore Street in Bodmin will be subject to overnight closures for works to the town centre’s foot paths.
It will be closed between the hours of 7pm and 11pm, weekdays during the dates of January 5 to February 20, 2026.
