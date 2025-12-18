A MEETING of Cornwall Council’s cabinet has been told bus passengers are “very worried” about the future of a number of routes across the Duchy following the news last month that the First Bus group is pulling out of Cornwall.
First Bus announced plans to withdraw from its five depots at Camborne, Falmouth, Penzance, Summercourt and Truro due to rising costs and falling passenger numbers.
Bus operator Go Cornwall said it would step in as a replacement by the middle of February 2026 when First Bus would stop operating.
A member of the public, representing bus passengers, asked councillors at the cabinet meeting at Lys Kernow (County Hall) in Truro on Wednesday (December 17) for assurances that routes, depots and two bus stations would be safe when Go Cornwall takes over the contract from First on February 15.
David Redgewell, of Wadebridge, said: “We’re about to go through one of the biggest bus changes in Cornwall since the days of Western National. There’s a lot of concern.
“February 14, 2026, is the cut-off date for the First Group ceasing their operation, apart from Truronian coaches, in the county. What we’re concerned about – and I’ve been talking to passengers over the last few days – is a safe handover of those services.
“There are routes that people are very worried about – the Tinner between Truro and Penzance and St Ives, the network that goes through Helston to Penzance, the network that goes across to Newquay from Truro, and the park and ride services.”
He added: “Will bus depot/stations be kept open in St Ives, Camborne, Summercourt, Falmouth, Penzance and Truro?
“The bus stations in Camborne and St Ives need to be protected when they’re handed to the Go Ahead Group, which is actually an international Spanish/Australian company.
“There are no timetables yet and the staff are very concerned about the transfer and keeping those buses running, so that on February 15 we have a bus network in this county that gets people to work, to school, to college and university, and health services, and we don’t have gaps and failures.
“Can we have assurances from the transport authority that that is being worked through?”
Cllr Dan Rogerson, the council’s Liberal Democrat portfolio holder for transport, responded: “Any change like this is worrying for people – you mention staff, that’s a huge issue, but it’s a worrying time for passengers who rely on buses too.
“Fortunately, we have a company that has publicly said it will be seeking to step in to the commercial opportunity that is there.
“We’re now working through the proposals that have come in from Go to extend those services, which they have said that they would, into that part of Cornwall where First have been operating.
“There will be timetables coming out so people can check for any changes, but communities will be connected as they have been up to now.”
In terms of the depots and bus stations, Cllr Rogerson added: “There are commercial decisions to be made about those which are in the ownership of First. That’s not something that the council can directly control because they’re not in our ownership. But we are very much part of those conversations.
“We will be making further announcements as we get closer to that date (February 15, 2026).”
Mr Redgewell asked again if the bus stations would be protected as “if not, we are going to have St Ives and Camborne without proper bus stations”.
Cllr Rogerson reiterated that would be a commercial decision, but “we are very aware of how important they are and in order to see the services run effectively then they’ll need locations in those towns”.
