Bodmin Town Council had objected to the scheme, with its councillors stating in their representation: “Bodmin Town Council does not support this planning application. After taking into consideration the concerns of both councillors and the public regarding drainage, traffic, and parking, etc, we do not believe the location is suitable. We do recognise the huge need for a scheme of this type and would be very happy to consider again if the scheme could be brought to a more suitable location that is closer to the town.”