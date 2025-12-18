PROPOSALS for the construction of 71 ‘extra care’ flats on land at Whitestone Road in Bodmin have been unanimously approved by Cornwall Council.
In a meeting of the Cornwall Council strategic planning committee, councillors were presented with the application by Cornwall Council on land owned by the authority, of which its planning officer recommended conditional approval.
Documents submitted as part of the application stated that it seeks to construct 62 one-bedroomed apartments and nine two-bed apartments on the 1.16 hectare square site, which would also include 41 parking spaces and a minimum of five bicycle parking spaces.
It is anticipated that the scheme, of which final details relating to appearance and landscaping will be the subject of a reserved matters application at a later date, will be 100 per cent affordable housing.
However, a similar scheme in Penzance which had proposed 100 per cent affordable allocation at the pre-application stage had been later revised to just 25 per cent, a move which was criticised by the mayor of Penzance at the time.
Emma Wherry, a local resident sent an email to all councillors on the committee prior to the meeting making clear the concerns of residents as she was unable to attend the meeting in Truro and was told that the Cornwall Council member for the area was not able to read out a statement from her at the meeting.
In the email, she detailed at length the concerns, complete with photography, that residents had over parking, flooding, loss of amenity, over looking, distance to the nearest shops and nature, with some of the emails contents being referred to by the council’s planning officer.
She added: “Let this field continue to be the wonderful well used public space and expand the tree planting instead.
“It doesn’t sit right either with me that this is a planning application by Cornwall Council on Cornwall Council land, being supported by Cornwall Council Housing, Cornwall Council Adult Care Health & Well Being and being determined by council councillors.”
Bodmin Town Council had objected to the scheme, with its councillors stating in their representation: “Bodmin Town Council does not support this planning application. After taking into consideration the concerns of both councillors and the public regarding drainage, traffic, and parking, etc, we do not believe the location is suitable. We do recognise the huge need for a scheme of this type and would be very happy to consider again if the scheme could be brought to a more suitable location that is closer to the town.”
At the meeting, Cllr Pete Skea, the chair of the planning committee at Bodmin Town Council, noted that with the scheme having up to 50 jobs he wanted to know how 36 parking spaces be enough for the scheme.
He said that Bodmin Town Council would be more in favour of this scheme if it was up in the main community of Bodmin, adding that Bodmin Town Council’s planning committee feel that it is stuck out on a limb in its current location.
He continued: “The sort of people we need to attract to the scheme are vulnerable and Bodmin Town Council feel that where the scheme is located is the wrong location.”
In response, the applicants stated that not all 50 staff would be on site at any one time, adding that there would be 41 spaces, including five for the use of neighbouring residents.
Speakers from the council and the design consultant said that the scheme was vitally needed, stating that the location proposed would not be isolated, adding that nearby convenience shops for the elderly residents that might move there were a ‘short walk away’, despite the amenities described being near to half a mile’s distance away from the application site.
Cllr Dan Rogerson, the Cornwall Council member for the Bodmin St Mary’s area within the location of the site, said that he was in support of the scheme but had acknowledged the concerns raised by residents.
Cllr Leigh Frost, the leader of Cornwall Council and council member for Bodmin St Petrocs, sent in a letter ahead of the meeting stating that he was in approval of the scheme.
He said: “Bodmin and Cornwall more broadly faces a clear and growing need for modern, affordable ‘housing with care’ so that older residents can live independently with support that flexes as their needs change. This scheme would deliver high quality homes, onsite care and support, and communal facilities that help people remain part of their community, prevent or delay admission to institutional care, and assist timely hospital discharge. These are the outcomes we are seeking across the Duchy.
“I also want to address parking concerns raised by the community. These concerns are valid, and I recognise the lived experience behind them. The project team has been working hard on practical measures to manage demand and protect the local area.
“I expect this dialogue with residents to continue as detailed conditions are implemented and monitored. In planning terms, the scheme aligns with Cornwall Council’s supported and specialist housing strategy and wider priorities, supporting people to live healthy, dignified lives in the right place, at the right time. It will add much needed extra care capacity in the Bodmin area, complementing our commissioning intent and helping rebalance the currently limited provision across the Duchy. For these reasons, I support the officer recommendation.”
Cllr Dulcie Tudor (Independent, Threemilestone and Gloweth) asked questions of the applicants as to whether other locations had been considered, to which the response was that it had but no other area could accommodate the number of flats that was needed to make the scheme viable.
Cllr Chris Batters (Liberal Democrat, Lanivet, Blisland and Bodmin St Lawrence) said that wherever it was located in the town there would be issues with parking, adding that in his view, it was an ideal site for the location with shops being ‘two to three hundred yards’ away prior to proposing approval for the scheme, which then went to a vote.
The scheme was unanimously approved by the committee.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.