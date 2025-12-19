MORE than 120 pupils at a secondary school in Cornwall have completed a 24-hour challenge and raised over £5,000 for the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
Year 11 students at Penrice Academy in St Austell started the challenge at 1.30pm on Thursday, December 18, and undertook activities from dancing and cycling to rowing, fitness challenges, table tennis and gym workouts, until 1.30pm the next day.
The students demonstrated teamwork and determination and surpassed the fundraising total of £4,105 set by Year 11 pupils last year.
As the challenge came to an end, Mr Toms, head of Year 11, praised the students and staff for their efforts: “Team Year 11 have truly made a difference. Their energy and enthusiasm over the past 24 hours has been inspiring – particularly the 3am Adele singalong!
“I want to thank every single student who took part, and also our incredible Penrice staff supervisors – especially those who volunteered their time through the night. Without their support, this event simply wouldn’t be possible. Together, we’ve achieved something amazing for Cornwall Air Ambulance and we can go into the festive break with a real spring in our step.”
The 24-hour challenge has become a tradition at the school, and headteacher Tanya Coleman highlighted the wider value of such events, saying: “Fundraising challenges such as the 24-hour challenge are about so much more than raising money. They help our students develop resilience, teamwork, empathy and leadership – skills that are essential for life beyond school.
“Whilst grades are the academic currency required for many students’ next steps beyond Penrice, their education would not be complete without character-forging experiences like the 24-hour challenge.”
The air ambulance charity provides a lifeline for people across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, delivering critical care and a rapid response in emergencies where every second can count.
