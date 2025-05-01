THE first day of May means only one thing, Obby Oss in Padstow.
This year’s event brought its traditional fare of colour and joy as the Obby Oss celebrations were enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.
Marking the traditional Celtic feast of Beltane, the annual event, which is said to be one of the United Kingdom’s oldest surviving festivals pays tribute to the ‘fast approach of summer’.
Processions of dancers, music makers and drums are among the traditional fare, along with the two Obby Oss wooden hobby horse costumes paraded through the town.
Two Oss costumes are worn through the town coloured red and blue, with those in attendance cheering for one or the other, although, there’s a possibility some in attendance cheered for both.