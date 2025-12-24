OVER A hundred people packed into celebrate Christmas at Concern Wadebridge’s The Betjeman Centre on December 23.
Featuring a live music, a raffle, a quiz, a free buffet, the residents of the town were all sent home with a festive cheer and a satisfied appetite.
They were treated to table service from a large contingent of festively dressed volunteers who came dressed as Snow White (and an evil version in tow) and an army of dwarves.
Em Burt, the Betjeman Centre’s manager who came dressed as Snow White said: “We all had a fantastic time, everyone went home happy and full of festive cheer and full tummies!
“A massive thank you to Wadebridge Lions for sponsoring the event and the generosity of Williams & Son Butchers for donating some of the food!
“It’s been a hard year, but this party was perfect way to end it. A massive thank you to all my staff and volunteers. We are all now having a well-deserved break.
“Merry Christmas everyone and we’ll see you in the New Year!”
The centre will resume its activities in the new year, reopening on January 5, 2026.
